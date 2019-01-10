Inmate facing new charge after attacking correctional officers

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a female inmate is facing a new charge after attacking correctional officers.

The incident was reported at the woman's facility on Old Hammond Highway just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the arrest report, the victims were attempting to give Jodie Savoie her ordered medication when things turned violent.

Savoie is accused of punching one victim on the side of the face and ripping out a "large clump" of hair from the second victim's head. At some point during the struggle, the victims were able to give Savoie her court-ordered medication. They then received medical attention for their injuries.

After the attack, Savoie was charged with two counts of battery of a correctional officer.