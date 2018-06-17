Inmate escapes St. Mary Parish jail; fifth inmate to escape this month

ST. MARY PARISH - Another inmate has escaped from a parish law enforcement center, deputies reported Friday evening.

Deputies said 25-year-old Jeremy Anthony Perez, from New Iberia, escaped.

Perez was jailed for charges including aggravated flight from an officer, no driver's license, careless operation, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $6,750, according to deputies.

Perez was described as 5' 11", weighing 143 lbs. He has brown eyes and blonde hair. Deputies said Perez was last wearing green colored jail clothing.

Earlier this month, four inmates escaped the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. All four inmates were later captured. The investigation into the inmates' whereabouts led to the arrests of four more individuals and the termination of three deputies who "failed to follow proper security protocol as required.

News 2 asked officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office for more information on when and how the inmate escaped. Their response was "the incident is currently under investigation."

Anyone with information regarding Perez or his whereabouts should contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office or 911.