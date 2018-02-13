Inmate dies days after fight at Angola prison

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Corrections says an Angola inmate has died just days after a fight at the state penitentiary.

According to the release, 36-year-old Gamarus Everett died in a Baton Rouge hospital Monday.

Officials say Everett was involved in a fight with his cellmate, 41-year-old Jessie Grace, sometime Friday evening. Correctional officers broke up the fight and noticed that Everett was left unconscious.

The DOC says the officer performed CPR and revived Evertt, who was transported to the prison's treatment center. After he was diagnosed with life-threatening injuries, Everett was transferred to a Baton Rouge-area hospital.

He died in the hospital Monday afternoon.

Everett was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder out of Bossier Parish. He has been at Angola since March 11, 2002. Grace is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder out of Jefferson Parish. He has been at Angola since March 4, 1994.

An autopsy will be performed this week. Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy.