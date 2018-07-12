90°
Latest Weather Blog
Inmate dies at north Louisiana jail
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has died in his cell at the Caddo Correctional Center in Shreveport.
The Times reports 57-year-old Kevin Randall Weldon, of Shreveport, was found unresponsive Tuesday by his cellmate who was returning from a court appearance.
Life-saving measures were used by jail staff and the Shreveport Fire Department but Weldon could not be revived. The sheriff's office says he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Weldon was in jail for his fourth DWI and possession of a Schedule II drug. He'd been in jail since Monday.
An investigation into his death is ongoing. An autopsy will be conducted to determine how he died. The coroner's office says results should be expected in four to six weeks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension man shows LSU spirit during Running of the Bulls
-
Local missionaires leaving Haiti amid violent riots
-
Three woman arrested after multi-agency raids at massage parlors
-
Police investigating deadly shooting on Jackson Ave.
-
Organizer says tension in metro council bolstering St. George movement