Latest Weather Blog
Inmate charged with attempted rape after jumping prison employee
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - An inmate at a state prison is charged with attempted rape after he allegedly blindsided a corrections officer Thursday morning.
The Department of Corrections says 34-year-old Jeffery Ford, an offender being held at the Dixon Correctional Institute, sneaked up behind a guard around 7 a.m. and placed her in a chokehold. After Ford slammed the woman to the ground, several inmates came to her assistance and helped subdue Ford.
He was booked by East Feliciana deputies on one count of attempted second-degree rape and placed in administrative segregation following the attack. Ford is serving 40 years for a February 12, 2003, attempted aggravated rape conviction out of Orleans Parish. His full term release date was set for June 6, 2042.
The officer's injuries were non-life threatening.
An investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Home Depot volunteers renovate transitional home to local veterans
-
Underground pipe eroding causing home to sink, responsibility unknown
-
Some passionate, others apathetic toward Kavanaugh hearing
-
Highway named after deputy killed in West Baton Rouge
-
Southern University celebrates homecoming week