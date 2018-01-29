65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inmate arrested breaking back in prison with booze, food

9 hours 31 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, January 29 2018 Jan 29, 2018 January 29, 2018 6:27 AM January 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BEAUMONT, Texas— An Texas inmate who had escaped has been arrested trying to break back in the prison with bottles of alcohol, tobacco, and home-cooked food.

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.

Deputies spotted Hansen Wednesday as he ran onto private land near the prison in Beaumont and grabbed a duffel bag containing three bottles of brandy, some whisky, tobacco, and “a large amount of home-cooked food.” They arrested him as he ran back toward the prison.

Nearby rancher Michael Latta told KFDM-TV that he has for years contended with low-level offenders who flee the facility only to later return.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days