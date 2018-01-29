Inmate arrested breaking back in prison with booze, food

BEAUMONT, Texas— An Texas inmate who had escaped has been arrested trying to break back in the prison with bottles of alcohol, tobacco, and home-cooked food.

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.

Deputies spotted Hansen Wednesday as he ran onto private land near the prison in Beaumont and grabbed a duffel bag containing three bottles of brandy, some whisky, tobacco, and “a large amount of home-cooked food.” They arrested him as he ran back toward the prison.

Nearby rancher Michael Latta told KFDM-TV that he has for years contended with low-level offenders who flee the facility only to later return.