Inmate accused of threatening, raping two inmates at detention center

LAFOURCHE - An inmate is facing additional charges after he allegedly raped two other inmates.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Patrick Price is now facing charges of rape and sexual battery. Investigators learned that Price attempted to coerce the inmates into having sex with him using threats of violence. Authorities say, Price not only threatened the inmates, but he also threatened to harm their families.

After each inmate refused, Price allegedly raped them in separate incidents.

“While inmate Price has multiple arrests in his criminal history, he did not have any charges, nor has he shown any behaviors that would have alarmed our staff that he should be considered a sexual predator,” said Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. “We will continue to exhaust every measure to prevent this type of behavior from existing."

Price was already being held on charges including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, simple burglary, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, felony simple criminal damage to property, and two counts of theft.