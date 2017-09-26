Inmate accused of plotting to kill two officials

ASSUMPTION- A man already in jail was booked again Monday for criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office say Christopher Campbell allegedly conspired with another or other individuals to murder two officials involved in the day-to-day operations of the criminal justice system.

In late August, detectives received information that Campbell, who was already incarcerated for unrelated charges, was plotting to kill the officials. Authorities say, Campbell was upset about the slow progression or prosecution of charges that were pending against him.

Additionally, authorities say Campbell directed threats to a 23rd Judicial District Court Judge.

Campbell was booked on two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and public intimidation and retaliation.

Campbell was previously being held on charges of fraudulent portrayal of a law enforcement officer or firefighter and following to closely. He has been in the Assumption Parish Detention Center since May of this year.