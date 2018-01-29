Inland waterways in Ascension to close Monday due to heavy debris

49°
ASCENSION PARISH- Officials have announced the closure of all inland waterways on Monday.

According to the Ascension Parish Government, all inland waterways will close beginning 6:00 a.m. Monday, January 29, due to excessive amounts of floating debris as a result of recent heavy rain.

Authorities have not said when the waterways will be reopened. 

