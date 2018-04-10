73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Injuries reported after crash involving car, forklift in Iberville Parish

3 hours 29 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 April 10, 2018 10:59 AM April 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - A crash involving a forklift and a car was reported in Iberville Parish early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 405 near Point Street. Injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Neither the number of people injured nor the extent of their injuries has been released.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days