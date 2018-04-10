Injuries reported after crash involving car, forklift in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - A crash involving a forklift and a car was reported in Iberville Parish early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 405 near Point Street. Injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Neither the number of people injured nor the extent of their injuries has been released.

