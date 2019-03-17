60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Injuries in Los Angeles explosion following gas leak reports

3 hours 24 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 March 17, 2019 11:37 AM March 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say multiple people have been hurt in an explosion following reports of an underground gas leak in South Los Angeles.
  
The fire department says crews found flames coming from storm drains early Sunday. Officials say the blast displaced several manholes in a neighborhood about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.
  
The department says multiple people are hurt. The extent of their injuries isn't immediately known.
  
It isn't clear if the fire spread to any structures.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days