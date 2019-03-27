58°
Injured children treated in Baton Rouge after deadly Washington Parish fire

By: Raquel Derganz Baker
Photo: Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office

WASHINGTON PARISH - Fire officials say two children are dead and three others were injured following an overnight fire.

Franklinton firefighters responded to a call for a mobile home fire in the 4500 block of Beau Drive around 12:45 a.m. At the scene, crews rescued several occupants. Authorities say two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were unable to be saved.

Authorities say a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy were rescued and air-lifted to Baton Rouge hospitals for treatment. Two adults escaped uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

