Information wanted in rapper XXXTentacion's death

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say they're searching for two suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper-singer XXXtentacion.
  
The Broward Sheriff's Office says two armed suspects approached the 20-year-old rising star outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership Monday afternoon. At least one of them fired, and then both suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.
  
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 954-321-4210. Anonymous leads can be left at 954-493-TIPS.
  
Investigators say the shooting may have been a possible robbery. XXXtentacion was brought to a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
  
His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

