47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Influential former Iranian leader Rafsanjani dead at age 82

1 hour 53 minutes 57 seconds ago January 08, 2017 Jan 8, 2017 Sunday, January 08 2017 January 08, 2017 12:07 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

TEHRAN, Iran - Iranian state media says influential former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died at age 82.

Iranian media earlier said Rafsanjani been hospitalized because of a heart condition.

Rafsanjani, who served as president from 1989 to 1997, is a leading politician who has often played kingmaker in the country's turbulent politics. He supported President Hassan Rouhani.

Rafsanjani was head of the Expediency Council, a body that advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and in March he won a seat on the clerical body that will one day decide Khamenei's successor.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days