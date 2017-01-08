Influential former Iranian leader Rafsanjani dead at age 82

TEHRAN, Iran - Iranian state media says influential former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died at age 82.



Iranian media earlier said Rafsanjani been hospitalized because of a heart condition.



Rafsanjani, who served as president from 1989 to 1997, is a leading politician who has often played kingmaker in the country's turbulent politics. He supported President Hassan Rouhani.



Rafsanjani was head of the Expediency Council, a body that advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and in March he won a seat on the clerical body that will one day decide Khamenei's successor.