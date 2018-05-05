73°
'Infinity Wars' to set record, fastest to surpass $1 billion

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK - "Avengers: Infinity Wars" is poised to set a record for fastest film to rake in $1 billion in business.
  
The Walt Disney Co. said Saturday that the Marvel superhero saga had earned just under $975 million in global box office through Friday. Since the film earned nearly $70 million on Friday alone, the studio is confident it will pass the billion-dollar mark on Saturday, in 11 days.
  
The previous record of fastest time for a movie to make a $1 billion was 12 days for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
  
The star-stuffed "Infinity Wars" features Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo. The film has made most of its money, $605 million so far, in the international marketplace.
