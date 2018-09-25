Infant in critical condition after being exposed to methamphetamines, mother and ex-boyfriend arrested

BATON ROUGE - A mother and her ex-boyfriend have been arrested after an infant tested positive for methamphetamines, according to sheriff’s records.

The 10-month-old was in critical condition after being taken to the hospital with “seizure-like activity,” arrest records said.

Dondilea Partin, 25, of Denham Springs, and Julius Kirkland, 52, of Zachary, were each booked with cruelty to a juvenile. The baby and Partin’s three other children were seized by the Department of Children and Family Services, arrest records show. Kirkland is the father of two of the children, but arrest records don't indicate whether he is the father of the infant.

Partin and Kirkland took the baby to Lane Regional Medical Center on Saturday. The trouble began when Partin went to Kirkland’s Donnie Street home to take a shower and left the baby on the bed in Kirkland’s care. After her shower, Partin noticed the child was “crawling in circles” and showing “seizure-like activity,” arrest records said. Hospital staff discovered via a urine test that the baby had been exposed to methamphetamines.

At that point, Kirkland allegedly fled the hospital, his arrest warrant said.

Partin told investigators Kirkland was a “heavy” crystal meth user. She tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines and Suboxone, but told investigators she had used crystal meth and Xanax, her arrest affidavit said. Partin was arrested Saturday and Kirkland was arrested Monday.

Kirkland had multiple outstanding warrants in Zachary.