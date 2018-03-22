Indicted musicians get permission for South Africa trip

NEW ORLEANS - Two New Orleans musicians facing federal criminal charges will be allowed to perform at a jazz festival in South Africa in June.



A federal judge granted permission Thursday for trumpet player Irvin Mayfield and pianist Ronald Markham - Mayfield's business partner - to travel out of the country for six days.



Mayfield and Markham were indicted in December. Prosecutors say they used their former positions with the New Orleans Public Library Foundation to enrich themselves. Both pleaded not guilty and are free on bond.



U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey's order requires each to post a $100,000 bond before traveling.



They also will have to report to the U.S. Consulate upon arrival in Johannesburg.



Prosecutors had opposed their request to travel out of the country.