Indicted area mayor headed for trial in early 2018

NEW ROADS – Mayor Robert Myer will go to trial in early 2018 on charges he used the city's credit card improperly.

Myer was indicted and a judge swiftly issued a warrant for his arrest on malfeasance and abuse of power charges in August 2016. At a hearing on the arrest Tuesday – nearly a year since the arrest – a judge set the trial for January 16 – 19, 2018. There will be a pretrial hearing on December 12.

At the hearing this week, a judge denied motions including allegations by the defense that Myer was a victim of selective prosecution. However, the judge will decide later on a motion concerning double jeopardy.

In 2015, The Louisiana Inspector General began looking into Mayor Myer’s use of a city-issued credit card for personal purchases. The Investigative Unit has learned between 2011-2014 Myers rang up $134,000 in charges. Those included: $1,700 dollars in dinner and movie tickets, $720 for a New Year holiday stay at the Loews Hotel in New Orleans along with charges to a bedding store and laser tag. The report also questioned more than $13,000 in credit transactions made by town officials in 2014 because of a lack of receipts explaining the purchases.

Myer has maintained he repaid the city any monies that went to personal use. Financial records from 2015 show Myer paid New Roads $8,680 for personal charges he made on the city credit card.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz