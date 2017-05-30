75°
Indiana woman charged in crash that killed daughter

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind. - A woman who crashed on an Indiana road after being punched by her boyfriend has been charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old daughter who was thrown from the vehicle.

WRTV-TV reports that 28-year-old Jessica Skeens was arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges that include neglect of a dependent resulting in death and driving while intoxicated causing death. 

Police say she had a blood-alcohol over 08 percent, which is the legal limit. 

Taelyn Woodson was killed in Sunday's crash along State Road 67.

Police say Skeens and 27-year-old Nathaniel Jordan were arguing when he punched her and grabbed the steering wheel. The van rolled over a ditch.

Skeens suffered a broken arm. Jordan and three of Skeens' other children suffered minor injuries.

