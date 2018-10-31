Indiana school district moves bus stop after fatal crash

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana school district says it's relocating a bus stop after a pickup truck hit four students boarding a bus, killing three of the children and badly injuring the fourth.

Superintendent Blaine Conley of the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. says the bus stop will move Thursday from along State Road 25 to a nearby park.

Conley also says he's establishing a committee that will look at the safety of all the district's bus stops.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning. Three siblings were killed: 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. An 11-year-old boy was badly injured and remains hospitalized.

A 24-year-old Rochester woman who was driving the pickup faces three counts of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor traffic violation.