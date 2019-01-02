58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Indiana man charged with neglect after toddler shoots sister

1 hour 25 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 January 02, 2019 5:16 PM January 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WXIN
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana man has been charged with felony neglect after police say a 3-year-old boy fatally shot his 4-year-old sister with the suspect's gun.
  
Sixty-three-year-old Darrell Marberry of East Chicago was arrested last week and is being held in the Lake County Jail pending extradition to Boone County, northwest of Indianapolis.
  
Lebanon police have said Izabella-Marie Helem was being cared for by her grandmother Nov. 29 when her brother found a handgun and shot the girl in the head. She died five days later .
  
Police said Marberry left the handgun on the floor under a couch on the morning of the shooting. Marberry is the ex-husband of the grandmother and had been sleeping on the couch.
  
Online court records don't list an attorney who can comment on Marberry's behalf.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days