Indiana man charged after child fires gun inside Ikea store

Source: Associated Press
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) - A suburban Indianapolis man accused of dropping a loaded handgun in an Ikea store that was found - and fired - by a child has been charged.
  
Sixty-two-year-old Francis T. Wright of Camby was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. He faces a July 11 initial hearing.
  
Fishers police say the weapon fell from Wright's pants pocket Monday when he sat on a sofa in the furniture store just northeast of Indianapolis. A 6-year-old boy found the gun and fired it. No one was injured.
  
Ikea apologized for the shooting and said its stores have a no-weapons policy.
  
Court records don't list an attorney for Wright. A message seeking comment was left Thursday at his home.

