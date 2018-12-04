49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Indiana girl dies after accidental shooting by brother, 3

2 hours 37 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 December 04, 2018 3:31 PM December 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Lebanon Reporter
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old central Indiana girl has died, five days after she was accidentally shot in the head by her 3-year-old brother.
  
Lebanon police say Izabella-Marie Helem died Tuesday at an Indianapolis hospital. Her mother, Briana Helem, says eight children will benefit from organ donations. She says her daughter has "created miracles for other families."
  
The shooting occurred last Thursday while the children were at their grandparents' home in Lebanon, Indiana. Police say the gun was not in a secure location.
  
Helem tells The Lebanon Reporter that her mother is "not reckless or careless." She says "misinformation and commentary" are making things worse.
  
Helem is on active duty with the Army and was driving to Fort Knox, Kentucky, at the time of the shooting.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days