Indiana boy arrested after telling Siri he planned to shoot up school

Photo: nwitimes.com

VALPARAISO, IN - An Indiana boy was taken into police custody after he allegedly told Apple's smartphone voice assistant Siri he was planning a school shooting.

The NWI Times reports the 13-year-old boy allegedly told the iPhone assistant, "I am going to shoot up a school." Siri then reportedly replied with a list of nearby schools.

The boy apparently shared a screenshot of his inquiry on social media Thursday, and that post was eventually reported to local police. Valparaiso officers later determined the boy made no direct threat to a specific person or school and had no access to weapons, ultimately determining the picture was posted as a joke.

The boy is being detained at an area juvenile detention center and has been charged with intimidation.