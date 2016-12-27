Indian police say 38 injured in train accident

LUCKNOW, India - Police say at least 38 people were injured when 14 coaches of a train derailed in northern India.



Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary says the accident happened early Wednesday near Kanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. The cause was not immediately known.



Ahmed Javed, the state's top police officer, said all of the passengers have been evacuated from the derailed coaches. Television images showed some coaches lying on their sides.



This is a second recent rail accident in the region. In November, 127 people were killed when several coaches of a passenger train slid off the track.



Accidents are relatively common in India's sprawling rail network. It is the world's third-largest but lacks modern signaling and communication systems. Most accidents are blamed on poor maintenance and human error.