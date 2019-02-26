62°
Independence woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
HAMMOND – Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish say a woman was killed in a crash on Hano Road near Independence Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Vista was traveling southbound on Hano Road "at an accelerated rate of speed" when it ran off the roadway. Investigators believe the driver, 32-year-old Kareta M. Franklin, overcorrected and crossed the roadway before crashing into an oak tree.
The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Franklin dead at the scene. Detectives believe speed, lack of tire maintenance and wet roads were factors in the crash.
