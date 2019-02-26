62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Independence woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

1 year 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, March 07 2017 Mar 7, 2017 March 07, 2017 11:55 AM March 07, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy
Image via Google Maps

HAMMOND – Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish say a woman was killed in a crash on Hano Road near Independence Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Vista was traveling southbound on Hano Road "at an accelerated rate of speed" when it ran off the roadway. Investigators believe the driver, 32-year-old Kareta M. Franklin, overcorrected and crossed the roadway before crashing into an oak tree.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Franklin dead at the scene. Detectives believe speed, lack of tire maintenance and wet roads were factors in the crash.

