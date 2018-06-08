Increasing Humidity On The Way

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Air Quality Action Day ahead across the Baton Rouge area and extending into Point Coupee Parish and through Orleans Parish. Isolated areas of light fog in spots to start your Friday, but it will be brief and burn off by 8 AM. Clouds will build slightly through the morning hours, leading to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will be breaking into the 90s around lunch, eventually reaching a high of 93°. As temperatures warm, winds will increase slightly to 5 mph from the south. Mostly clear skies and muggy conditions this evening, with temperatures dropping into the 70s around midnight as we reach an overnight low of 73°.

Up Next: Humidity will be slowly increasing through the weekend, providing a slight chance of light showers on Saturday and spotty showers on Sunday. The rain chances will increase as we make our way into the workweek, as afternoon scattered showers and storms peak through the midweek. Temperatures staying just above average, and consistently in the low 90s.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure still hanging out to our north, but we will begin to see it disintegrate through the day today. An approaching low pressure from Oklahoma will stay to our north. We will begin to see the result of the low getting closer to us, helping to bring southerly winds into our area. This will help to increase moisture content and humidity through the weekend, and increasing the afternoon rain potential Sunday and into the workweek. The low will track east and eventually bring additional showers and storms as we head into the midweek.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.