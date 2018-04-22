Incoming showers & storms to wrap up the weekend

We will be wrapping up the weekend on a wet note, but it will not be a washout.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: After another night dipping into the 40s, warmer conditions are on the horizon. The tradeoff is, that we will begin to see showers increasing through the late hours tonight and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay mild tonight due to the cloud cover overhead, with lows dropping only into the mid to low 60s. Showers will begin around midnight on Sunday, and will continue to increase in intensity until between 9 AM and 10 AM. Showers and clouds will break around lunch, and we will see more and more blue sky as the day progresses.

Up Next: We will see clearing skies on Sunday, which will help to ring in another beautiful start to the workweek. High and low temperatures will be consistent through much of the week, bouncing back and forth from the mid to upper 70s for the highs, and mid 50s for the lows. There will be a weak frontal system passing midweek, only bringing light to moderate showers to the area. Currently, the timing will be late Wednesday through early Thursday, but that could track slightly later as we get closer.

THE EXPLANATION:

A low pressure is approaching from the west, and will pass through Arkansas early Sunday morning. This system has been pulling gulf moisture up and ahead of it, providing a wet warm and cold front as it will pass across Louisiana into the morning on Sunday. We could see some isolated storms associated with the cold front between 6AM and 10 AM. Luckily, the cloud bank ahead of the front is large, and has shaded us from the sun during the hottest part of the day on Saturday. That is helping to inhibit any energy that could be used to fire up storms into Sunday morning. Since timing was on our side with this system, the more severe storms will be felt more to our east into Alabama and Georgia as the system passes through the south. High pressure sits in from the northeast after the low tracks through Tennessee and Kentucky, allowing for clearing skies and mild conditions as we progress into the workweek. We do see another system tracking well to our north through the midweek, which will likely give us our next batch of showers. They will be rather light and spotty, as the cold front will be falling apart as it tracks south and away from its parent low pressure.

--Matt Callihan

