67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Incident near Fort Polk prompts apartment complex evacuation

58 minutes 46 seconds ago April 12, 2017 Apr 12, 2017 Wednesday, April 12 2017 April 12, 2017 9:04 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Google Maps

NEW LLANO - Local, state and federal law enforcement officers are investigating an incident that has prompted the evacuation of an apartment complex near a Louisiana Army post.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Wednesday that it is working with Fort Polk officials and the FBI regarding an unspecified incident in the parish.

Residents of the Mona Lisa Apartments in New Llano and the immediate surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution, the statement says. New Llano is about 8 miles north of the central Louisiana Army post.

The sheriff's office says the evacuation was ordered "due to the possibility that a hazardous material may have been involved."

A Louisiana State Police hazardous materials unit was headed to the area, but further details were not immediately available.

A base spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days