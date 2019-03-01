71°
Incident involving Mardi Gras floats briefly halts traffic on I-10

1 hour 56 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 March 01, 2019 1:01 PM March 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: DOTD

SORRENTO - A traffic incident involving parade floats caused a traffic hiccup on I-10 Friday afternoon.

DOTD reports the incident happened just before 1 p.m. on I-10 West near LA 22. Video from DOTD shows multiple floats pulled to the shoulder of the interstate.

It's unclear what caused the floats to come to a stop at this time.

Traffic has since begun to move again. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

