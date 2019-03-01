71°
Incident involving Mardi Gras floats briefly halts traffic on I-10
SORRENTO - A traffic incident involving parade floats caused a traffic hiccup on I-10 Friday afternoon.
DOTD reports the incident happened just before 1 p.m. on I-10 West near LA 22. Video from DOTD shows multiple floats pulled to the shoulder of the interstate.
The right lane is blocked on I-10 West past US 61 (Airline Highway) due to an accident. Congestion has reached approximately 2 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 1, 2019
It's unclear what caused the floats to come to a stop at this time.
Traffic has since begun to move again. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.