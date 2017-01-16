Inaugural committee releases parade detail

NEW YORK - Military bands and units from all branches of the service, high school bands and even the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will join newly sworn-in President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in Friday's Inaugural parade.



More than 8,000 people are expected to follow the new president and vice president as they proceed 1.5 miles from the swearing-in ceremony on at the Capitol to the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue, continuing a tradition that began with Thomas Jefferson in 1801.



The public can watch as bands and units from the five branches of the armed forces parade with high school bands and the Scouts from across the country, and military aircraft fly over their respective branch's parade units.



The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced details of the parade Monday.