Inappropriate video, gesture leads to Northshore man's arrest

By: Austin Hart

COVINGTON - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself while watching women in his vehicle.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Craig Nolinske was charged with one count of obscenity.

A female driver reported seeing Nolinske pull up next to her while at a traffic light Tuesday, deputies said. The victim told officials Noliske rolled down his window, leaned his seat back, and began performing a sexual act on himself.

Deputies said the woman was able to provide Nolinske's license plate number, which later helped deputies find Nolinske during a traffic stop.

Nolinske told officials his pants were open and his hand was in his underwear, according to deputies, however, he told them he was only adjusting his underwear.

During a consensual search of Nolinske's phone, deputies said they found a video of Nolinske exposing and touching himself in a shopping center parking lot.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

