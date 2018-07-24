Inappropriate photo lands man obscenity charge

84°
NAPOLEONVILLE - A man is facing an obscenity charge after he sent an inappropriate photo of himself to a victim.

On March 22, deputies received a complaint against 30-year-old Justin Giroir. Investigators learned that Giroir had sent the victim an unwanted inappropriate photo over social media.

The victim said that based on the photo and a follow-up message from Giroir, she felt very uncomfortable. Authorities said that when they questioned Giroir about the photo he admitted to the crime.

