Inappropriate photo lands man obscenity charge

NAPOLEONVILLE - A man is facing an obscenity charge after he sent an inappropriate photo of himself to a victim.

On March 22, deputies received a complaint against 30-year-old Justin Giroir. Investigators learned that Giroir had sent the victim an unwanted inappropriate photo over social media.

The victim said that based on the photo and a follow-up message from Giroir, she felt very uncomfortable. Authorities said that when they questioned Giroir about the photo he admitted to the crime.