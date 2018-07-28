87°
In small Louisiana village, no one wants to be police chief
PALMETTO, La. (AP) - A small Louisiana town is trying to figure out what to do after no one volunteered to run for police chief.
KATC-TV reports that the police chief in Palmetto, a village of about 170 people, moved away so he can't run for re-election.
But no one threw their hat in the ring to run for the job in the recent qualifying period.
Alderman Guyton Budden tells the station he and others put the word out about the job through social media and talking to folks but "nobody's interested."
Budden says the board of Alderman is looking at other options such as asking the sheriff's office to patrol or seeing whether they can appoint a police chief.
The issue will be discussed during the next town meeting on Aug. 13.
