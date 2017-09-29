In scandal over chartered flights, Thomas Price resigns from federal post

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Amid a scandal over expensive, private flights, Health and Human Services Thomas Price resigned from his position in the Trump White House.

“...Price offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted,” the White House said in a statement emailed to media around 4 o'clock Baton Rouge time Friday.

The President intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary. Wright currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Earlier this week, Price was highlighted for chartering pricey private flights and the president expressed growing frustration, ABC News reported. The network said Trump was “not happy about it.”

A day before his resignation, Price vowed to reimburse taxpayers for the cost of his seat on chartered flights to the tune of $51,887.31.

