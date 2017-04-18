In or out? Trump aides to huddle on climate accord Tuesday

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's top aides will huddle Tuesday to discuss whether or not the U.S. should remain part of the Paris Climate accord.



Officials will be discussing their options on the global effort to cut down on climate-warming carbon emissions. Their goal will be providing a recommendation to the president about the path forward. That's according to an administration official.



The non-binding international agreement went into effect last November after it was ratified by countries including the U.S. and China.



Trump's top advisers are currently divided on the issue, with some, including Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt, eager for the U.S. to leave the deal.



The president pledged during his campaign to pull out of the Paris accord, but has wavered on the issue since he won the presidency.