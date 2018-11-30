72°
In new indictment, suspect faces 3rd rape charge

Friday, November 30 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man already facing charges in rapes that occurred in the 1990s in New Orleans now faces a third charge.
 
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says 40-year-old Jamol Rickmon was indicted Thursday in a July 20, 1996 rape of a 24-year-old woman. The news release says prosecutors recently confirmed that a DNA sample from Rickmon linked him to biological evidence collected 22 years ago by crime lab technicians at the scene of the assault.
 
Rickmon was charged Thursday in a superseding indictment that maintains earlier charges in two other rape cases.
 
Those cases include assaults of a 23-year-old woman on July 29, 1996; and a 51-year-old woman on Jan. 31, 1997.
 
Rickmon has pleaded not guilty in those cases. His bond was increased from $2 million to $3 million Thursday.

