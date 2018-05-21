In Louisiana teacher survey, support for mass protests, walkout

NEW ORLEANS - Mass demonstrations at the Capitol, petitions to lawmakers and a statewide strike are among the actions a majority of teachers who answered a union's survey said they are willing to take in a quest for pay raises.

The Louisiana Federation of Teachers released the results of its online survey Monday. The union said 3,832 teachers responded. Fifty-three percent of them said pay is the top issue facing schools. Sixty-one percent said they would be willing to take part in a statewide walkout.

The respondents make up only a fraction of Louisiana's roughly 49,000 public school teachers. And the survey isn't a scientific measure. However, spokesman Les Landon said LFT believes the response was large enough to give an accurate picture of teachers' views.