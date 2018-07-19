Latest Weather Blog
In Louisiana, less red tape for eyebrow threaders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Practitioners of the hair-removal technique known as "eyebrow threading" no longer need hundreds of hours of expensive training to work in Louisiana.
The nonprofit Institute for Justice said in a news release Thursday that it's preparing to dismiss a lawsuit against the state Board of Cosmetology filed in 2016 on behalf of a suburban New Orleans threading salon. In Louisiana, threaders once needed an esthetician's license, requiring 750 hours of beauty school courses and three licensing exams.
Plaintiffs challenging the requirement in a state lawsuit said the beauty school requirement meant anywhere from $6,000 to $13,000 in expenses. They called the requirements unnecessary and unconstitutional.
Cosmetology Board director Steve Young said Thursday that regulations for eyebrow threaders now require only a test and a permit with costs totaling $50.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man continues to fight for Prairieville mobile home repairs
-
WATCH: Happy dwarf goats dance around in new sweaters
-
Deputies searching for suspects after vehicles burglaries in Ascension
-
Assumption deputies rock out to 90's hits in 'lip-sync' challenge
-
Metro Council to discuss filling Buddy Amoroso's seat