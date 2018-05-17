In film, McCain says Americans deserve more from Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. John McCain ends a documentary about his life to send the message that Washington is not giving the American people the government they deserve.



The Arizona Republican also says he is doing everything he can to fight the brain cancer that has stricken him. He says he loves life and wants to stick around forever but also believes "there is a great honor that you can die with."



McCain's comments come in the HBO documentary: "John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls." The title stems from McCain's favorite book and his current condition.



Dozens of lawmakers from both political parties gathered Thursday afternoon to view the film, which covers McCain's time as a prisoner of war, a six-term senator and a presidential candidate.