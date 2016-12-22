62°
In deal with IOC, USOC, NBC will launch all-Olympic channel

December 15, 2016
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - NBC is bringing year-round Olympic programming to the United States.

After years of trying, the U.S and International Olympic Committees have agreed with NBC on a package that will offer year-round Olympic programming, focused on U.S. athletes. NBC will launch a new U.S. television network branded "Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA" in the second half of 2017.

That channel will complement the IOC's Olympic Channel, which launched on a worldwide digital platform after the Rio Games.

The programming will include archival footage and documentaries, along with original Team USA programming contributed by the USOC.

About 10 years ago, the USOC proposed launching its own version of an Olympic channel but got a tepid response from both NBC and the IOC, which didn't want outside competition to their own programing. NBC owns U.S. rights to televise the games through 2032.

