In call to Trump, Chinese leader urges restraint over NKorea

April 24, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Chinese President Xi Jinping is urging restraint in the face of a possible nuclear test by North Korea.

Xi's call to President Donald Trump also comes as America's U.N. envoy warns of a strike if Pyongyang attacks a U.S. military base or tests an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Signs suggest that Pyongyang could soon conduct its sixth nuclear test since 2006 or the latest in a rapid series of missile tests. The North is seeking to develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the U.S. mainland.

In Washington, the Trump administration has invited the entire 100-member Senate for a briefing Wednesday on the escalating crisis. Adding to the atmosphere of animosity, officials say North Korea has detained a third U.S. citizen, a 58-year-old accounting teacher.

