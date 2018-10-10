Improvements to sanitation, sidewalk appearance may be coming to downtown BR

BATON ROUGE - Businesses in parts of downtown Baton Rouge may have some new rules to follow. The Downtown Development District wants to clean up the area that is growing in attractions.

“I really like downtown,” said Katie Cesario.

Cesario joined dozens of others in the Happy’s Running Club Tuesday night to work out downtown.

“It has shown me a lot of new things of Baton Rouge that I wouldn't see, just by running around,” said Cesario.

But sometimes the runners glide past things they don't want to see.

“There are obviously some areas that have a little bit more trash accumulation than others,” said Cesario.

Along with the area growing, naturally, so is the trash.

“We take it out the side door and bring it out to the dumpster in the back,” said Schlittz and Giggles General Manager Morgan Kilgore.

Kilgore says the pizza stop shares a dumping area with four other bars, so it can easily fill up.

“On the weekend, it only takes two days, it’s a lot,” she said.

To avoid full dumpsters and cans filling the sidewalks and public right-of-ways, the DDD wants to adjust an ordinance designating specific times trash can be set out for collection. Those times would be at night from 10 to 8 a.m., and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Those hours actually work perfect for us,” said Schlittz and Giggles General Manager Jamese Bearden.

“Obviously moving them would kind of make it more aesthetically pleasing to downtown just so we're not seeing garbage all the time,” added Cesario.

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will vote on the trash ordinance Wednesday during their council meeting.

If passed, the rules would only apply to waste collections on public property, not private property, in the Central Business District.