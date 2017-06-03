77°
Impairment suspected in deadly Livingston Parish crash

June 03, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Louisiana State Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Holden man early Saturday morning.

According to police, 57-year-old Ernest Miller was traveling southbound on LA 441 in a GMC Sierra shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday morning. For reasons still under investigation, Miller ran off the side of the roadway and into a ditch, police say. 

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say impairment is a suspected factor in the crash and a toxicology sample will be taken from Miller for the investigation.

