Impairment suspected in crash that killed two I-10 West

BATON ROUGE - Two were killed in a deadly crash near the East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes line on I-10 West Sunday.

Louisiana State Police Spokesperson Bryan Lee says 23-year-old Jared Cunningham of St. James, La. and 39-year-old Jeremy Jenkins of Baton Rouge were killed in the crash.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday between mile marker 175 (LA 73) to mile marker 172 (Prairieville). Police believe Cunningham lost control of his 2008 Chevrolet Colorado and drove into the median. The vehicle began to overturn and came to a stop after striking a tree.

Both Cunningham and Jenkins were not wearing seatbelts and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police suspect that the driver was impaired at the time of the accident. Toxicology samples were taken from Cunningham for analysis.