Impaired driver strips clothes, flees after striking pregnant woman in parking garage near LSU

14 hours 29 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, July 31 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the parking garage of an apartment complex near LSU.

The incident was reported around 6:20 Tuesday evening at the Northgate Apartments on Highland Road.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a female victim was pinned between two vehicles. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say she sustained a fractured face, a broken leg in three places, and the possibility of a miscarriage of the fetus she is carrying. 

Police say the driver of the vehicle ran away from police and stripped his clothing, but was arrested shortly after. 

Impairment and speed are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Tyler Eshenko of Slidell. According to the arrest report he is charged with DWI, reckless operations, and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. 

