Impaired driver strips clothes, flees after striking pregnant woman in parking garage near LSU

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the parking garage of an apartment complex near LSU.

The incident was reported around 6:20 Tuesday evening at the Northgate Apartments on Highland Road.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a female victim was pinned between two vehicles. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say she sustained a fractured face, a broken leg in three places, and the possibility of a miscarriage of the fetus she is carrying.

HAPPENING NOW: Large police presence in the parking garage at the Northgate apartments on Highland Road. Appears a parking lot crash sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.



Three vehicles appear damaged. Also, a stroller sits in the middle of the wreckage. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/uJk57iSRT2 — Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) August 1, 2018

Police say the driver of the vehicle ran away from police and stripped his clothing, but was arrested shortly after.

Impairment and speed are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Tyler Eshenko of Slidell. According to the arrest report he is charged with DWI, reckless operations, and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.