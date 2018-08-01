Latest Weather Blog
Impaired driver strips clothes, flees after striking pregnant woman in parking garage near LSU
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in the parking garage of an apartment complex near LSU.
The incident was reported around 6:20 Tuesday evening at the Northgate Apartments on Highland Road.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a female victim was pinned between two vehicles. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say she sustained a fractured face, a broken leg in three places, and the possibility of a miscarriage of the fetus she is carrying.
HAPPENING NOW: Large police presence in the parking garage at the Northgate apartments on Highland Road. Appears a parking lot crash sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.— Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) August 1, 2018
Three vehicles appear damaged. Also, a stroller sits in the middle of the wreckage. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/uJk57iSRT2
Police say the driver of the vehicle ran away from police and stripped his clothing, but was arrested shortly after.
Impairment and speed are suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The driver was identified as 17-year-old Tyler Eshenko of Slidell. According to the arrest report he is charged with DWI, reckless operations, and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.
