Impaired driver flips car, arrested for fifth DWI

8 hours 9 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, January 01 2018 Jan 1, 2018 January 01, 2018 2:58 PM January 01, 2018 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ASCENSION PARISH- A man was arrested for his fifth DWI after he flipped his vehicle Sunday night.

Louisiana State Troopers arrested 30-year-old Colby Templet after he flipped his vehicle on LA 44 south of I-10 in Ascension Parish.

Authorities say Templet admitted to using illegal narcotics on New Year's Eve night and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Troopers were also on the scene of a crash that involved a suspected impaired driver that struck a train in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash occurred on US 61 near Thomas Road.

A release said the driver was traveling the wrong way on US 61 and struck the train. The driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

