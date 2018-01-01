Impaired driver flips car, arrested for fifth DWI

ASCENSION PARISH- A man was arrested for his fifth DWI after he flipped his vehicle Sunday night.

Louisiana State Troopers arrested 30-year-old Colby Templet after he flipped his vehicle on LA 44 south of I-10 in Ascension Parish.

Authorities say Templet admitted to using illegal narcotics on New Year's Eve night and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Troopers were also on the scene of a crash that involved a suspected impaired driver that struck a train in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash occurred on US 61 near Thomas Road.

A release said the driver was traveling the wrong way on US 61 and struck the train. The driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.