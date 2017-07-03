Impaired driver arrested after sheriff's deputy hurt in I-10 crash

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - Police say a sheriff's deputy was injured on I-10 West while helping the victim of a hit and run Monday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, a St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff's deputy stopped on the left hand shoulder of I-10 West to help another deputy investigate a hit and run around 5 a.m. Monday.

Police say a St. Charles Parish deputy parked his vehicle behind the sideswiped vehicle and activated his emergency lights as he went to check on the driver. Shortly afterward, a St. John the Baptist Parish deputy pulled up behind the St. Charles deputy, partially in the shoulder and left lane of the roadway, and activated his emergency lights.

As the deputies were investigating the hit and run, the St. John deputy returned to his vehicle to retrieve a medical kit.

At that same time, a driver in a Toyota Venza that had stopped in the left lane behind the deputy's vehicle attempted to merge back into the center lane of the interstate. As the driver attempted to do so, a 2015 Kia Optima driven by 29-year-old David McGirt struck the rear of the Venza.

Police say the vehicle continued forward and struck the St. John deputy's vehicle as he was leaning on the unit. The unit then traveled across all three lanes of the interstate before coming to a rest on the right hand shoulder.

The Toyota Venza received minor damage and the driver was uninjured, as was McGirt.

McGirt was arrested and charged with DWI, first degree vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation. He was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Jail.

Police say the driver in the initial hit and run was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

If anyone has information regarding the hit and run vehicle, please contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.