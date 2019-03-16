Impaired driver arrested after fatal head-on crash in Sorrento

SORRENTO – State police say one man is dead, and another is behind bars after a three vehicle crash on LA Highway 70 in Ascension Parish.

According to authorities, 29-year-old Rodney Earl of Gonzales was traveling northbound when he crossed into the opposite lane, and hit a 2002 Ford Focus.

The man behind the wheel in the Ford, 54-year-old Kenneth Little of Springfield, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earl was not restrained at the time of the crash. He was transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Authorities say they believe Earl was impaired at the time.

Troopers discovered he was in possession of several different types of narcotics.

After being released from the hospital, Earl was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.

He is charged with vehicular homicide, negligent injuring, several drug charges, and driving without a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.