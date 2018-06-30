94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Immigration protesters gather near Texas detention center

2 hours 40 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 12:31 PM June 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MCALLEN, TX - Several dozen protesters gathered in front of the Border Patrol station near a detention center where migrant children were being held in cages.

People held American and Texas flags and signs Saturday depicting a migrant father, mother and child as the Holy Family with haloed heads traveling through the desert.

Rio Grande Valley-based attorney Jennifer Harbury says parents separated from their children are being held in "prison-like" conditions in nearby Port Isabel.

She says children separated at the border should have alien registration numbers linked to their parents, but attorneys are "having terrible trouble finding these kids."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days