Immigration protesters gather near Texas detention center
MCALLEN, TX - Several dozen protesters gathered in front of the Border Patrol station near a detention center where migrant children were being held in cages.
People held American and Texas flags and signs Saturday depicting a migrant father, mother and child as the Holy Family with haloed heads traveling through the desert.
Rio Grande Valley-based attorney Jennifer Harbury says parents separated from their children are being held in "prison-like" conditions in nearby Port Isabel.
She says children separated at the border should have alien registration numbers linked to their parents, but attorneys are "having terrible trouble finding these kids."
